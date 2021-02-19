SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,540 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

