Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

