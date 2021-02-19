Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

