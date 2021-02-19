STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.02

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.02 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 21246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock worth $97,737,960 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

