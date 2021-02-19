Stably USD (USDS) Market Cap Hits $647,241.64

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $647,241.64 and approximately $9,360.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00065094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.70 or 0.00838224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00035485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.31 or 0.04966943 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.