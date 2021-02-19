Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Ray O’Toole Purchases 3,000 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Friday, December 18th, Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,811. The company has a market capitalization of £466.59 million and a P/E ratio of -31.46. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.90 ($1.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

