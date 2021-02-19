Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $202.41 and last traded at $204.89. 966,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 368,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 in the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

