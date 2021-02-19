Stantec Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

