Stantec Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

TSE:STN opened at C$47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$31.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

