Starbase (STAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,939.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $187,477.18 and $2,939.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

