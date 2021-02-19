Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $6.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.96 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

