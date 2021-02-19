STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $58.39 million and $922,292.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

