State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,773 shares of company stock worth $212,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

