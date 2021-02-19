State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.
State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,773 shares of company stock worth $212,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
State Auto Financial Company Profile
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.