State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 18,262 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $258,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 163,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

