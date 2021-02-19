State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $253,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,279,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.