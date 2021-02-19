State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $116,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 19,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

GS traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.51. 102,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $314.98. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

