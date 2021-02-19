State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $173,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $198,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,446 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 173,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

