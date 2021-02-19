State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $439,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

