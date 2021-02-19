State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $135,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $9.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.84. 270,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $205.18. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

