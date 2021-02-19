State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $116.02 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $116,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 372,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,694,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,172,000 after acquiring an additional 170,711 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $157.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

