State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $134.15 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of 3M worth $134,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 423,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,520 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 16,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. 60,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

