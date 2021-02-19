State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $136.14 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $136,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 138,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.