State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $234.03 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $234,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

XOM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

