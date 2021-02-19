State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $286.08 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Walmart worth $286,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 316,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

