State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $311.97 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of America worth $311,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 24.5% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 1,748,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

