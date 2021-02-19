State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $203,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $204.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.