State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,820 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $146,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $575.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

