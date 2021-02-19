State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $146,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. 1,247,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

