State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $191,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.12. 74,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $199.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

