State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $683,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $2,109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,894.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

