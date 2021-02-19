State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,184 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $420,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 101,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

