State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,433 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $115,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 216,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

SYK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.59. 50,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

