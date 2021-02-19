State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 159,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,214 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $269,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 557,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.