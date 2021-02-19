State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,654 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $110,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $119.15. 921,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

