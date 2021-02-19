State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $210,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $214.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.