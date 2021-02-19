State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 38,383 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,383 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $111,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 819,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,486,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.