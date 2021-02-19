State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,366 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,174,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $283,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after buying an additional 514,405 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 470,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The firm has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

