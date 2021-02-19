State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,230 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $412,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $597.01. 278,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.33 and a 200 day moving average of $525.24. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $369.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

