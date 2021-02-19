State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,613 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Medtronic worth $212,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,004,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

MDT stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,083. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.