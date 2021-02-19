State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 38,064 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of MEDNAX worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 809.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 68.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

