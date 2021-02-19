State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 38,860 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $39.61 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

