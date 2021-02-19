State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 70,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.04% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $2,784,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,691.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 171,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

PLYM opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

