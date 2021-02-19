State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,984 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

