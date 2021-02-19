State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,376 shares of company stock worth $9,530,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

