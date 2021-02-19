State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nevro worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 130.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Nevro by 6.3% during the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of NVRO opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.93. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.