State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,550. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

