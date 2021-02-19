State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $89,891.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,061.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,916 shares of company stock worth $5,028,304 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

