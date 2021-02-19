State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

