State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Signature Bank worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $24,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 348.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Signature Bank stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $223.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

