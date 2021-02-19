State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

FLIR stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.52.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.